The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $71.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

