The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 10,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.55. 23,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.17. The company has a market cap of $354.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

