The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Sells $54,450.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Macerich stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 2,237,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,269. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

