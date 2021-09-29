The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock Position Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 14.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,578 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 33.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,103 shares of company stock worth $446,788 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

