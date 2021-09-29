The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $65.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $65,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $81.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

