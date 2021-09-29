The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $69.30 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $69,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $169.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 125.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

