The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $73.53 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $73,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

