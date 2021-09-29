The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $89.22 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,344 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $89,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,775. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $654.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $234.21 and a 1-year high of $677.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

