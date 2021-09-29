The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $94.23 Million in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 722,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 8.61% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

IYM stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.43. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.