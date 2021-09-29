The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.22% of Ferrari worth $83,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 79.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 170.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $211.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.03 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average is $210.72.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.