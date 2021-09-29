The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 165,551 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of EPAM Systems worth $62,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $568.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

