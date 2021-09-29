The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 74,294 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,294 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Constellation Brands worth $73,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.04.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $227.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.