The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Truist

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

