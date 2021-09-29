The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.83 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 239,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

