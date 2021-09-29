The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Up to $20.23

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $21.07. The Western Union shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 22,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 23.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in The Western Union by 95.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,110,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 543,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company Profile (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.