Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $576.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.00 and a 52 week high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

