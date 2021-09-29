Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE THR opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $588.96 million, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.61. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.