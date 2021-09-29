Thingschain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $26,826.71 and approximately $16.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.91 or 0.99998625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00085550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00053152 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002404 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.