Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

THO traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.44. 36,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

