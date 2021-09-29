Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $5.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.44. 1,056,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
