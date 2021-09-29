Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $5.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.44. 1,056,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

