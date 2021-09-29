Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

THO stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.44. 36,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

