Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $42,467.16 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $42,467.16 and $127,758.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

