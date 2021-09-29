thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.53

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $10.48. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.