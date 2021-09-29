thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $10.48. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.