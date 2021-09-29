Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

