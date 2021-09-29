Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.25.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

