Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Down 9.1%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 1,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Town and Country Financial alerts:

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Town and Country Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town and Country Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.