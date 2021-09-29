Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,058 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,719% compared to the average daily volume of 73 call options.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 553,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.43. 478,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,408. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.