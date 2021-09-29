Traders Purchase High Volume of Ondas Call Options (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,598 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,195% compared to the average volume of 741 call options.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ondas by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

ONDS stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Ondas has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.60 million and a PE ratio of -14.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

