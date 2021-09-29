TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.67.
TSE RNW opened at C$19.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.43 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
