TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.67.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE RNW opened at C$19.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.43 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 37.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.