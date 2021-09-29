TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the lowest is $3.47. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $2.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

NYSE TDG traded down $10.53 on Tuesday, reaching $638.29. The stock had a trading volume of 228,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $618.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.95. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

