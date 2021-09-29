Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 97,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,079,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

