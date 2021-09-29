TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.13

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 1365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on TA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $729 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.22.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

