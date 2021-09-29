Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF remained flat at $$18.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

