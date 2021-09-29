Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.68. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 94,429 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price target on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of C$27.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.