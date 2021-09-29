Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

