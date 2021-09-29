Truist Securiti Comments on The Brink’s Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Brink’s in a research report issued on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $63.98 on Monday. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.