Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$41.00 Price Target

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been given a C$41.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLX. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.02.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$37.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.92 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

