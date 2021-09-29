Tudor Pickering Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $48.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

MEOH stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

