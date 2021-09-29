Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 199,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

