Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.51

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.51 and traded as low as C$18.53. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$18.68, with a volume of 139,623 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

