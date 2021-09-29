Twin Tree Management LP Buys 3,125 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,048.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $654.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.76. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $234.21 and a 12 month high of $677.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.44.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.