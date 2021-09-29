Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average is $149.99.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.