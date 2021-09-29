Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SYNA opened at $179.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average is $149.99.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.
In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
