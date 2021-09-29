Twin Tree Management LP Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $5,459,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,844,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

