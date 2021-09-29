Twin Tree Management LP Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,959 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after buying an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,974,000 after buying an additional 237,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,942,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

