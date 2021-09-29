U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $5.25. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 698,673 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

