U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $5.25. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 698,673 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.
U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
