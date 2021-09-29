UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post sales of $454.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $455.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $218.78. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.83. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

