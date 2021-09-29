Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $41,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in Unilever by 16.2% during the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,034,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,502,000 after acquiring an additional 118,608 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 533,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

