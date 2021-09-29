Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €31.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.28 ($36.80).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

ETR:UN01 opened at €36.42 ($42.85) on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1-year high of €36.68 ($43.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.03 and a 200 day moving average of €31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

