Unistake Market Cap Hits $4.07 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Unistake has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $34,375.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 190,366,796 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.